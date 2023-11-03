WGCL NEWS — Governor Holcomb, Others Pay Tribute To Coach Bob Knight

By Diane Daily

The accolades and words of appreciation continue following the death of Bob Knight. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb called Knight a “towering basketball figure” in Indiana. Former IU player Calbert Cheaney said Knight had his controversies but always “wore his heart on his sleeve.” Coach Knight passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday evening. He won three national championships during his time at IU and became hugely popular both in Indiana and across the country.

In other news today, the Indiana health department says two Hoosiers have died from the flu this season. Health officials are concerned about the current cases and they’re urging us to go to the doctor if we start experiencing flu-like symptoms. Those symptoms usually include a cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches and a fever of 100 degrees or higher. Flu season started last month and will run through next May.

License branches around the state will have different hours next Monday and Tuesday because of the upcoming elections. Branches will be open 8:30 am to 8pm on Monday. And from 6am to 6pm on Tuesday.

The largest garage sale in Monroe County is happening in Bloomington tomorrow. The Monroe County History Center’s annual extravaganza will start at 8 a.m. and run until 4:30 in the old GE plant off West Third Street. Proceeds will support the preservation of the collections, programs and exhibits at the History Center.

Finally, Daylight Saving Time starts at 2:00 Sunday morning. Set your clock back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday.