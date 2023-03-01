WGCL NEWS — Gov. Holcomb Blocking Plans of Moving Waste Through Indiana

By Diane Daily

Governor Eric Holcomb has made his opinion very clear. He doesn’t want the toxic waste from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment moved to Indiana. Holcomb claims there was a complete lack of communication with his office and other Indiana officials on the decision. The Governor thinks the waste shouldn’t be moved over such a long distance…from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. He wants to talk to the EPA administrator and get the situation straightened out.

An anti-bullying bill is under discussion in the Indiana General Assembly. Under the terms of House Bill 14-83, students would be able to transfer to other schools in the most severe cases. School officials would notify parents of the victim within three business days of the report. The parents of the alleged bully would receive notification within five business days. Children who are bullied often experience negative physical, emotional and social problems that can follow them into adulthood.

A bald eagle was shot and killed last Saturday near the Patoka River in Dubois County. Now the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering a reward, hoping to catch the person that’s responsible. The DNR will pay up to $500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the suspect. If you have any information, you can call the DNR’s Law Enforcement District 7 headquarters in Winslow.

Cataract Falls in Owen County has been named Indiana’s best waterfall by Travel+Leisure Magazine. The largest waterfall by volume in the state, it’s part of the Lieber State Recreation Area . The recreation area includes an Aquatic Center, a park, campground and hiking trails and has become a popular tourist destination.