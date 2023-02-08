WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend

By Diane Daily

Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.

Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff, Fire Chief Jason Moore, and City of Bloomington Community and Family Resources Director Beverly Calender-Anderson will join Mayor John Hamilton tomorrow to present the City’s annual Public Safety Report. The address will start at 12:30 in Council Chambers of City Hall. It’s expected to last about an hour and will be available online at Community Access TV.

The latest alert from the Federal Trade Commission warns of a new twist on an old scam. A job search scam is now targeting tech employees who have recently been laid off. The FTC says fake job postings look often real. They might even do a fake virtual job interview with you and ask you to provide your social security and banking information, supposedly for use in their direct deposit payroll system. To avoid being scammed, the FTC suggests verifying a job opening before you apply. You’ll find lots of other tips including information on how to report a scam on the FTC website.

With its massive limestone towers and beautiful Tiffany stain glass windows, the Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church in Richmond is one of the most well-known churches in the state. But the structure has been dormant for more than five years, and desperately needs to be renovated.

Several groups are trying to find the $5 million dollars needed to save the church, but the fundraising effort has is going slowly.

The building has been listed on the of Indiana Landmarks “Ten Most Endangered List” since 2019.