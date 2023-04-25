WGCL NEWS — Gas Down Nearly Ten Cents Since Last Week

By Diane Daily

We’re paying nearly a dime less for a gallon of gas than we did last week. According to the Triple A Hoosier Motor Club, Lake County residents are paying the most for gas right now. The next highest average is in Owen County. Gas stations in Dearborn County currently have the lowest gas prices in the state. California motorists continue to have the highest gas prices in the country. Mississippi gas prices are the lowest.

We’re now just a week away from this year’s primary election. According to a report by Indiana Public Media, more than a thousand early votes have already been cast in Monroe County. That’s 200 more ballots than were cast during early voting for the 2019 May primary. Early voting continues this week at 302 S. Walnut St. You can stop by between 8am and 6pm through Frida and from 9am to 4pm on Saturday. Your final chance to vote early is next Monday, May 1st from 8am until Noon.

After 50 years in business. Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for Chapter Eleven bankruptcy protection. They are currently in the process of closing their retail locations Executives with the merchandise retailer say profits dropped significantly when they began competing with online home goods companies. Bed Bath and Beyond has a store in Bloomington and seven other Indiana cities.

Southwest Airlines has resumed its daily non-stop service from Indianapolis to Kansas City. The service had been suspended two years ago at the height of the pandemic. There are now two daily non-stops to Kansas City at 6:50 a.m. and 3:50 p.m.

An update now on the stray bull that was found wandering the streets in Whiteland. Police found the cow over this past weekend and a local farmer offered to keep the animal in a barn on his property until the owner was located. The owner contacted police yesterday and the bull, whose name is Lucky, is safely back home.