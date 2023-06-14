WGCL NEWS — Former Monroe Co. Judge Passes Away

By Diane Daily

A well-respected member of the community has died. Former Monroe County judge Viola Taliaferro was 94.

Taliaferro became the first Black member of the county’s judiciary when she was named Monroe Circuit Court Magistrate in 1989. Six years later, she was appointed Monroe Circuit Court Judge. She primarily oversaw the community’s juvenile court. Throughout her career, she was a tireless advocate for children and had worked for years as a teacher. The Indiana University Law School’s Family and Children Mediation Clinic is named in her honor.

The Indiana State Police is warning us to be on the lookout for home improvement scams that are being reported around the state. One homeowner lost thousands of dollars on a driveway sealing scam. The scammer came to the home and offered to seal the driveway for a discounted rate. They claimed they had materials left over from a previous job. The con man demanded a much higher rate when the job was done and the product used to seal the driveway flaked off in a few days. To avoid being a victim of a scam, authorities say be wary of anyone who shows up unsolicited and claims they can offer you a great deal without showing you anything in writing.

In Consumer News, Cheerios has discontinued one of its longtime flavors and fans are upset. They say there is nothing else like Maple Cheerios on the market. The whole grain cereal was made with real maple syrup and was popular with many adults because it’s gluten free.

Time is running out if you want to be part of this year’s Fourth of July Parade in Bloomington. The deadline to submit an application is this Friday. Individuals, local businesses, groups and organizations are invited to be part of the parade and showcase their spirit. The entry fee is $30. You can find complete details on the City of Bloomington website.

It’s another Food Truck Wednesday in Ellettsville. You can stop by anytime between 4:30 and 8:30 and enjoy fare from some of the area’s favorite food trucks at 200 North Sale Street.