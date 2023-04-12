WGCL NEWS — Food Delivery Businesses Under Proposed Legislation

By Diane Daily

The way delivery companies like DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats do business would change under a bill being considered by the Indiana General Assembly. Under the proposed legislation, delivery services would have to enter into written agreements with the restaurants they work with before they can do any business. After it amended and passed in the State Senate, the legislation returned to the Indiana House for a final vote. But there reports that the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is not fully behind the measure. If the bill passes, Governor Holcomb would make the final decision on whether it becomes law.

A new ballot will make it easier for the visually impaired Hoosiers to vote in next month’s primary. A remote absentee ballot marking tool was created following the settlement of a lawsuit against the Indiana Election Commission. The marking tool will help anyone who is blind or needs larger print on their ballot. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is April 20.

Checking other news today, the Indiana Alcohol Research Center at IU has received its eighth consecutive five-year grant from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The $8.65 million grant renewal will fund basic and clinical research. The Center was established in 1987 and continues to partner with researchers from across the globe to study understand inherited and acquired behavioral vulnerabilities of people who abuse alcohol.

Starting tomorrow, the Monroe County Public Library’s Friends of the Library is hosting its annal Big Spring Book Sale. On Friday, the sale will open to the public and will feature a huge assortment of books movies, music and collectibles. The hours for this year’s sale are from 10 to 6 Friday and Saturday, from 12 to 6 on Sunday. On Monday, all the items will be free from the hours of 9:00 until 2:00.