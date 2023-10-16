WGCL NEWS — Flu Season Arriving Sooner, Experts Say

By Diane Daily

We start the week with an update on this year’s flu season. In the past, flu seasons were more aligned with winter weather. But, since COVID-19, medical experts have found that flu season is showing up earlier than it used to. When you get a flu shot, it takes two to three weeks for it to become effective. Most doctors recommend getting the shot before the flu season gets into high gear so getting one this month might be the best bet, The good news is there are plenty of places to stop in and your vaccine including pharmacies and grocery stores. If you prefer, you can make an appointment at your doctor’s office.

Monroe County’s warning sirens will be tested on Wednesday. The Monroe County Emergency Management Office is conducting the test to make sure the sirens are working properly. Deputy Director Justin Baker says the sirens are crucial to the community’s safety, giving an advanced warning to members of the public who may be caught outdoors or driving during a severe weather threat. The test of the warning sirens is set for noon on Wednesday.

It is the end of an era we all saw coming. Best Buy will stop selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs at the end of this year’s holiday shopping season. A spokesperson for the company says streaming has made DVDs obsolete and it can use the space in its stores and warehouses for products that are in higher demand. Best Buy’s announcement leaves Amazon, Walmart and Target as the top retailers for DVD’s in the U.S.

Finally today, Kellogg’s has a new cereal that celebrates a classic animated holiday special. Charlie Brown’s It’s the Great Pumpkin cereal is advertised as being a good source of eight vitamins and minerals. It contains pumpkin flavored marshmallows and is said to have a nice crunchy taste, but some online reviewers have called it bland and disappointing.