WGCL NEWS — First Full Day of Spring, Storms Expected

By Diane Daily

Today is of course the first full day of spring. And, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, Indiana will experience cool and stormy weather during the next few weeks. Spring will be unusually active over the nation’s heartland this year with heavy to severe storms predicted throughout the Midwest. The Farmers’ Almanac has published long-range weather forecasts since 1818 and is said to be about 80% accurate on its predictions.

A Senate committee rejected an effort yesterday to allow anyone to vote absentee by mail in Indiana. The vote comes as a bill to add greater voter ID requirements to vote-by-mail heads to the full Senate this week. House Bill 13-34, requires voters who mail in an application to vote by mail to include either their driver’s license, state ID or voting ID number. Supporters of the legislation feel the current method of matching signatures as the means of verifying the authenticity of an absentee ballot application is insufficient.

In other news, after getting feedback from Hoosiers who will likely be most affected by a big transportation project, the team pushing ahead with the Mid-States Corridor has added a few new proposed routes for a brand-new highway to link up a big portion of southern Indiana to I-69. One of the new proposals would upgrade a large part of a current state highway to allow for faster travel around some cities and towns in Martin and Daviess Counties. A main area of concern is how the highway might adversely affect the small town of Loogootee.

And finally, a long-time member of the WGCL family has died unexpectedly. Terry Stultz provided sports commentary for nearly 20 years on AM 1370, working closely with Joe Smith, Mike Glasscott and Dave Novak. Terry loved local sports and was a well-respected voice in the Bloomington community. Funeral arrangements are pending. We’ll share them with you when they become available.