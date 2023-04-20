WGCL NEWS — FEMA Offering Assistance in Tornado Damaged Counties

By Diane Daily

Representatives from FEMA are going door to door in several Indiana counties, offering assistance to anyone who was affected by last month’s tornadoes. Residents in Monroe, Owen, Morgan, Sullivan and eight other counties are eligible to receive federal funds because the state of Indiana was included in the president’s major disaster declaration. According to published reports, FEMA assistance includes funding for basic home repairs and temporary housing. Low-cost loans may be available to cover uninsured property losses.

IU’s Little 5oo will be a little different this year. For the first time in decades, the grand marshals will not kick off the races by telling riders to “mount your Schwinn bicycles.” That’s because State Bicycle Company has been chosen as the new official bike supplier for the event. The most significant new feature of the bikes is a three-piece crankset. In the past, Little 5 bikes featured a single-piece crankset, that’s a feature that is found mostly on older bikes. Race activities kick off tomorrow with the Women’s Little 500. The Men’s race is Saturday afternoon.

The line-up has been announced for this year’s Blooming Ten Show at the Buskirk Chumley Theatre. Comedians include Joey Cerone, Emily Davis, Jan Gudaitis, Eric Hook and Bob Nugent. Blooming Ten is part of the Limestone Comedy Festival which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The festival will kick off on June 1st.

David Letterman will be back in Indiana next month, returning to Ball State University for the premiere of a student documentary. The 25-minute documentary centers on Letterman’s interest in the university’s Glass Art program. The documentary screening on May 1st will include a Question-and-Answer session. If you’re interested in attending, the event is free and open to the public.