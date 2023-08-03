WGCL NEWS –FBI Identify Victims of Human Trafficking

By Diane Daily

The FBI has identified and located three adult victims in Indiana who were involved in human trafficking. This was in connection with a nationwide campaign called “Operation Cross Country.” The initiative is a partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The suspects who were arrested during the investigation are facing additional charges.

In Health News, a new study has found a connection between loss of smell and early Alzheimer’s. The results of the study were published in the medical journal Neurology. Individuals with a family history of Alzheimer’s may lose their sense of smell before exhibiting any signs of the disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually, the ability to perform even the simplest tasks. It is estimated that more than 6 million Americans suffer from the disease.

In other news, a favorite long-time Bloomington restaurant is opening a second location. BuffaLouie’s new restaurant will be in the Carmel Arts District and promises to offer the same menu items and welcoming atmosphere. The original BuffaLouie’s opened in 1987 and soon became a popular fixture in Bloomington. The announcement of the second location met with quite a bit of online enthusiasm. The restaurant hopes to be open by the end of the year.

Emmy Award-winning comedian John Oliver is coming to the IU Auditorium. Oliver currently hosts “Last Week Tonight” on HBO, and has also done several movies and other tv shows. He’ll be at the auditorium on September 30th. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning.

Finally, in a show of solidarity, Bedford firefighters agreed to shave their heads to support a young man who recently underwent a bone marrow transplant. 13-year-old Ethan Holsapple’s father Jeremy is a Fire Department Captain. The younger Holsapple suffers from an extremely rare immune deficiency disorder and underwent the transplant in Bethesda, Maryland. He’s expected to be in the hospital for about four months. A recent fundraiser collected over 20-thousand dollars to help with his medical bills.