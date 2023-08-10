WGCL NEWS — Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Winter Storms, Snowy Conditions

By Diane Daily

We may be in for a cold and stormy winter. That’s according to the latest predictions from the “Farmers’ Almanac.” The Winter 2023-2024 Extended Weather Forecast shows the warm summer temps we’ve enjoyed this summer will make way for cold and snowy weather conditions later in the year. The Almanac predicts an El Niño will come into play in late fall and will last until next winter. If the traditional forecast formula is correct, cold temperatures will hit the Hoosier state and much of the Midwest and we’ll have plenty of snow, sleet and ice during the winter months.

There is good news today for northbound commuters. Crews continue to make progress on the I-465 and I-69 project on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Flyover bridges will eventually connect eastbound and westbound I-465 to northbound and southbound I-69.

An Indiana man was arrested this week after he trespassed on a private property in Owen County. Authorities say he was trying to hide from police officers and was illegally harvesting ginseng. Indiana Conservation Officers were helping search for the suspect when they were contacted by a concerned homeowner who said an unknown man was in their yard. According to published reports, officers found wild ginseng-root wrapped inside the man’s discarded shirt. After a brief chase, the suspect was located and taken into custody. The identify of the man has not been released but we do know he had an active arrest warrant out of Putnam County.

The state’s newest historical marker was unveiled in Clay County this week, and the person it honors may come as a surprise. Jimmy Hoffa was born in Brazil, Indiana, in 1913 and spent much of his early childhood there. His family struggled with poverty and many believe that inspired him to become a labor leader during the Great Depression. He served as General President of the Teamsters Union for nearly 25 years but is probably best remembered for his mysterious disappearance in 1975. General beliefs hold he was murdered by the Mafia, and in 1982 he was declared legally dead.