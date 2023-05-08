WGCL NEWS — Family Suing Sports Bar Over Student Death

By Diane Daily

The family of the IU student who was killed by a drunk driver last fall is suing Kilroy’s Sports Bar for continuing to serve the driver even though she was visibly intoxicated the night of the accident. Under Indiana law, bars are prohibited bars from serving alcohol to visibly intoxicated patrons. Nathaniel Stratton was on his way home from a fast food restaurant when he was struck by Madelyn Howard. Police say Howard then left the scene, with the scooter dragging underneath her car. She has been charged with four felonies and is a defendant in the wrongful death suit. A spokesperson for the Stratton family says they want to prevent anyone else from suffering the unnecessary and devastating loss of a loved one.

An accidental shooting in the Morgan-Monroe State Forest has left two turkey hunters with minor injuries. Shawn Hooper of Fishers told Conservation officers he thought he was shooting at a turkey when he accidently hit Jeffery McClintic and old Scott Poynter.

Spring property taxes are due this Wednesday. If you miss the deadline, delinquent taxes, penalties and other fees will automatically roll over to the next payment deadline which is due in November. Payments need to be completed before midnight Wednesday. Keep in mind that online and phone payments take two to five business days before they’re recorded in the system. You can contact the Monroe County Treasurer’s office if you have any questions.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office has released April’s consumer alerts and product recalls, urging anyone who has purchased the listed items to immediately stop using them and contact the manufacturer. The items include children’s robes and sleepwear, in-line skates, fishing games and rods, helmets, and toys. Also included are wet-dry vacuums, sledgehammers, audio-visual carts, and battery backups for smart water monitors. The complete list is posted on the Attorney General’s website.

Weather permitting, crews from the City of Bloomington Street Division are scheduled to work in the Grandview Addition the week. The slated projects are on East Post Road from North Staats Drive to North Smith Road, and East Grandview Drive from North Kerry Drive to North Smith Road. Restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and signs will be posted.