WGCL NEWS — Fall Property Taxes Due Next Week

By Diane Daily

We start out with a reminder from the Monroe County Treasurer’s Office. Fall Property Taxes are due next Monday. Payments that are processed after midnight Monday will be considered late and a penalty will be imposed. Delinquent taxes, penalties, and fees automatically roll to the next payment deadline once the original payment has been missed. Keep in mind that online and phone payments usually take two to five business days before they are recorded into the system.

Indiana has been ranked as one of the top states in the country for Computer Science Education. The Computer Science Teachers Association has just released its annual report that provides the most comprehensive analysis of national progress in computer science programs and the Hoosier state was among the best. Since 2018, Indiana has invested more than $18 million in computer science and has made significant progress in advancing computer science across all grades and computer science is now a requirement for every school curriculum.

Local veterans and their family members are invited to a special Veterans Day Program at Edgewood High School tomorrow. The program will start at 1:00 in the high school auditorium and attendees can be part of the flag ceremony if they want. Ample parking will be available in the school parking lot.

Checking Consumer News, today. The Texas Pete red sauce company has added popcorn to their lineup of products. Fans can now enjoy original hot popcorn and the spicier cheddar hot flavor. The company is based in North Carolina and has been around since 1929.