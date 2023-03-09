WGCL NEWS — Elletsville Man Charged with Distributing Child Pornography

By Diane Daily

A six-month investigation by troopers and detectives with the Indiana State Police Bloomington District and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old Ellettsville resident. The investigation started after authorities received 22 cyber tips relating to child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tips indicated an unknown individual was distributing child pornography on the social media applications, Discord and Twitter. Investigators were able to locate the suspect through his social media account and identified him as 24-year-old Billy Arnold. He faces eight felony counts for alleged involvement in the case.

At the Indiana statehouse, lawmakers are advancing a bill to hold Hoosier landlords more accountable. The bill would establish new rules designed to make sure landlords pay utility bills as explained in tenant rental agreements. There is a growing trend of tenants having their water or gas shut off because a landlord didn’t keep up with the utility payments. In some cases, the bills totaled thousands of dollars. The proposed legislation would allow utility companies to go to court and ask that receivers be appointed over landlords who haven’t paid their bills.

Bloomington’s new Hopewell neighborhood will receive nearly $2 million in funding for construction on Jackson Street. This housing investment was approved by the Indiana Uplands Steering Committee, the Regional Opportunity Initiatives and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The funding allotment will support the design and construction of a 350-foot portion of Jackson Street as a brand-new corridor for housing in the neighborhood.

With local schools on Spring Break next week, the City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three days of St. Patrick’s Day themed activities at the Switchyard Park picnic shelter. The event is designed for children of all ages and will run from 2 until 4pm next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.