WGCL NEWS — Duke Energy Approves Reduced Rates

By Diane Daily

Customers of Duke Energy will soon see a drop in their electricity bills. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved the utility company’s request for a 16-percent reduction in rates for April, May and June. Duke says the rate reduction is possible because of a stabilization in the current fuel market. Volatility last year led to fluctuations in coal, natural gas and wholesale power prices, causing Duke and other utility companies to ask for an increase in rates.

CenterPoint Energy is making changes to its natural gas pipelines in Indiana. They have been replacing old pipelines made of bare steel and cast-iron with new ones made of industry-grade plastic. The company says this will make the natural gas system safer and help reduce its emissions. Pipelines are being replaced in 32 Indiana communities this year at a cost of $76-million.

Bloomington’s mayoral candidates will be part of a League of Women Voters forum next Monday night. The forum is free and open to anyone who wants to learn more about the candidates for mayor and their thoughts on the issues. The 90-minute event will start at 6:30 at the Tri-North Middle School Performance Center on W. 15th Street. Early voting starts next Tuesday April 4. The Primary will be held on May 2nd.

Finally, a couple of reminders to pass along. the Bloomington Farmers Market returns tomorrow from 8:00 until 1:00 at Showers Common next to City Hall. You’ll find a great selection of home grown fruits and vegetables plus meats and dairy products. And Bloomington Parks and Recreation is hosting a Doggie Egg Hunt tomorrow afternoon at the Switchyard Park dog park. The event runs from 1:00 until 3:00. Well behaved dogs and leashes and their owners are welcome.