WGCL NEWS — Driver of Car in Collision Arrested, Charged

By Diane Daily

The driver of a car involved in a head-on collision in Monroe County Saturday night has been arrested and charged with OWI Endangering a Person.The accident happened near the intersection of S State Road 37 and Ingram Road about 6:30 Saturday evening. According to a report in the Bloomingtonian, a car driven by 61-year-old Thomas Bobbs crossed the grassy median and struck the other vehicle. Monroe County Police and EMS personnel were called to the scene. One victim was taken to IU Bloomington Health for treatment and Bobbs was booked into the Monroe County Correctional Center.

A driver going the wrong way on I-74 in Hendricks County collided with two other cars on Saturday. Three people sustained minor injuries and were treated and then released from a local hospital. Authorities are investigating the accident and say driver impairment may have been had something to do with it.

In other news, Wheeler Mission in Bloomington has opened a new low barrier shelter.The facility has the capacity for 80 beds. An existing building has 50 beds and serves men who need longer term housing. The new building will serve as emergency shelter.

The 30th Annual Indiana Heritage Quilt Show opens later this week at the Convention Center. More than 200 handmade quilts will be on display and workshops will be offered from some of the top quilting instructors in the country. Hours for the quilt show are 9 to 5 Thursday and Friday and from 9 to 4 on Saturday.