WGCL NEWS — Dogs In Extreme Hoarding Case Find Shelter

By Diane Daily

All the remaining dogs involved in an extreme animal hoarding case in Indiana have been found and taken to the shelter after the woman in charge has been arrested. Pike County officers have described the incident as the worst form of animal hoarding they have ever seen. Earlier this month, authorities found nearly 50 animals in very poor condition at the home of 26-year-old Alisha Alka. Several farm animals were found outside. Alka has been charged with eight counts of animal cruelty and one count of obstruction of justice.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police have arrested a man accused of slashing the tires on more than 20 vehicles at a senior living facility on city’s west side. According to the police report, officers were called to the facility just before 6:00 Sunday morning. A caller told dispatchers that a man was going through the parking lot flattening tires. Police were able to find the suspect and take him into custody. He faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and criminal mischief. The case remains under investigation.

In Consumer News, the J.M. Smucker Company has just bought Hostess Brands, the maker of some of the county’s most popular snacks including Twinkies, Zebra Cakes, Zingers and Ho Hos. The 5-million-dollar sale comes at a good time for Hostess having recovered from its second bankruptcy filing. The deal is expected to close sometime next year. Hostess has two plants in Indiana. One in Indianapolis and one in Columbus.

If you’re a fan of classic rock, you might want to take a road trip to Florence, Indiana this weekend. Don Felder will be in concert Saturday night at the Belterra Casino in Switzerland County. Felder joined the Eagles in 1974 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his former band mates in 1998.