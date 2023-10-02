WGCL NEWS — Department Of Health Investigating Death Of Bloomington Child

By Diane Daily

An autopsy has found that a young Bloomington boy who died last week did not have meningitis. The Herald-Times is reporting the Monroe County Health Department is working with the Indiana Department of Health to find the cause of the five-year-old’s death. Bacterial meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. It can be fatal without proper medical treatment.

A rash of thefts at IU’s Eigenmann Hall is being investigated by campus police. According to published reports, the items were stolen from rooms on the fifth, sixth and tenth floors. The list of items includes cash, debit cards, an Xbox console and several Xbox controllers, one wallet and at least 2 driver’s licenses. Anyone with information can contact the IU Police Department.

Starting today, the Indiana Department of Transportation will be working on a portion of I-69 in Monroe County. The work will require a lane closure along southbound I-69 from Rockport Road to South Harmony Road. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph and barrier walls will be set up. The project is expected to take up to 45 days if there aren’t any weather delays.

There is a lot of lottery money up for grabs tonight. No one picked all six winning numbers on Saturday, so the Powerball jackpot is now just over a billion dollars. If you’re interested in going for the big money, tickets for tonight’s drawing will be on sale at lottery retailers until 10:59 pm.