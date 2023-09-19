WGCL NEWS — Delphi Murders May Have Been Part Of Ritual Sacrifice, Attorneys Say

By Diane Daily

Abby Williams and Liberty German were killed as part of a pagan ritual. That’s the new theory being presented by defense attorneys for Richard Allen. The attorneys filed a 136-page memorandum yesterday which claims investigators found multiple ritualistic symbols at the scene of the crime in Delphi. The defense claims the motive to kill the girls was because one of their parents was dating a person of another race.

A Brown County woman who was involved in a fatal accident in June is now facing additional charges in connection with another accident. Authorities say 41-year-old Amanda Beaver drove into the front a Speedway Gas Station, got out of the car and then went in and stole a pack of cigarettes. That accident happened around 3am on March 26th. She has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. According to published reports, Beaver was driving a car that struck the Brown County IGA earlier this summer killing a passenger in the front seat.

Gas prices in the Hoosier state continue to fall. The price for a gallon of gas last week was down 7 cents from the previous week. According to the latest report from GasBuddy, gas prices are more than 25-cents lower than a month ago. The cheapest gas in the state is selling for $3-27 a gallon compared to the highest price of $4-29.

The downtown branch of the Monroe County Public Library is closed today as staff gets ready for the annual Friends of the Library four-day book sale. The Big Fall Book Sale will open to the public on Friday promising thousands of items at bargain prices.