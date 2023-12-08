WGCL NEWS — Delphi Murder Suspect Relocated to Sullivan Co. Facility

By Diane Daily

Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders case, has been relocated from Westville Correctional Facility to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County. Allen’s defense team has repeatedly asked that he be moved to another facility. The former pharmacy technician is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi. His case has been working its way through the court system for more than a year following his arrest in October 2022. His trial is currently scheduled for October 2024.

Hoosier students are receiving an additional 2 billion dollars in student debt forgiveness. That’s according to an announcement yesterday by the Biden administration. Overall the latest round of debt forgiveness will affect more than 35-thousand Indiana students. An additional $4.8 billion in student debt relief has been approved for more than 80-thousand borrowers nationwide.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is ready for what’s ahead. INDOT Public Relations Director Gary Brian says the department has done everything from inspecting salt trucks and snow plows to hiring additional drivers to take care of the coming winter weather conditions. Brian says it’s important for Hoosier drivers to get their cars ready too. We should always keep a preparedness kit in the car with gloves, a warm blanket, a flashlight and extra batteries. Make sure snacks and water are packed away too in case you get stranded during a big winter storm.

The City of Bloomington is hosting a festive Winter Wonderland and Holidays Around the World celebration at the Banneker Community Center from noon to 4:00 tomorrow. The event will lots of seasonal activities, including arts and crafts, cookie decorating, holiday carols, complimentary photos with Santa, and a toy giveaway. Embracing the spirit of diversity, the event will also showcase holidays celebrations around the world.