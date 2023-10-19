WGCL NEWS — Delphi Murder Case Allowing Cameras In Hearing

By Diane Daily

The special judge in the Delphi murders case has agreed for the first time to allow cameras in the courtroom for a hearing this week. But Judge Frances Gull has placed a few restrictions. The hearing can only be recorded for later broadcast and won’t be streamed live. The hearing will cover several matters that have recently pertained to the case. Judge Gull believes cameras will help ensure the integrity of the proceedings.

An 18-year-old Indiana man has died as a result of a tractor accident in Daviess County. The incident happened Tuesday night near Odon. According to authorities, Kevin Knepp was riding the tractor when it veered off the road for an unknown reason and landed in a ditch. The tractor flipped over and Knepp was trapped underneath. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident.

The Indiana Arts Commission is accepting entrees for the 2024 Hoosier Women Artists Exhibition. The artwork will be displayed in the Indiana statehouse and at the governor’s residence. Eligible artists must live in Indiana and can submit only entry. Additional info is available on the Indiana Arts Commission’s website. The deadline is November 12.

In consumer news, Mallomars are back on store shelves. The round graham cracker and marshmallow cookie with a dark chocolate coating were first introduced in 1913 and was popular for several decades. Nabisco is re-introducing this fall as a seasonal item. In the past, Mall0mars were very popular on the east coast, and may not be available in all parts of the country. But you can still order them online from several retailers including Walmart and Target.