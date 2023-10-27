WGCL NEWS — Defense Asks For Judge’s Removal In Allen Murder Case

By Diane Daily

There is more drama in the Richard Allen murder case. Allen is the man authorities say killed Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017. Now, Allen’s remaining defense attorney is asking that the judge in the case be thrown out. Fox 59 is reporting Attorney Bradley Rozzi claims Special Judge Fran Gull “ambushed” and “coerced” the defense team to drop out. Rozzi and a court-appointed have been preparing a defense case for Allen for nearly a year. They are scheduled to be back in court with their client next Tuesday. Judge Gull is expected to name new defense lawyers and set a new trial date.

Tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day and there are several collections sites in the area. From 10:00 until 2:00, you can take your expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs to Kroger West in Bloomington, the Indiana State Police Post on North Packinghouse Road and the Ellettsville Police Department. If you have any liquid prescriptions, make sure they are tightly sealed in their original container.

The Studebaker National Museum in South Bend has acquired a rare classic car that competed in the 1932 Indianapolis 500. The #34 Studebaker Special is one of the only five Studebaker factory-built race cars manufactured in 1932. And it’s the only one still in existence. After the car was retired from racing, it went through several private owners and underwent a complete restoration in the late 1950’s.

The Festival of Ghost Stories is back this Halloween. The evening of spooky stories and haunting tales started back in 19-78 and is yearly tradition for many locals. Tonight’s program will get underway at 7:00 on the west side of Bryan Park on South Henderson St.

The Kiwanis Balloon Feast continues at the Monroe County Fairgrounds with a concert by the Dynamics starting at 8:3o tonight and there will be a large fireworks display later this evening.