WGCL NEWS — Decades Long Cold Case Possibly Solved

By Diane Daily

Part of a decades-old cold case in Indiana has been solved. Investigators in Wayne County say remains found in 1982 are those of a missing Wisconsin woman. Connie Christensen was 20 years old when she disappeared. Her body was later found in a rural area about sixty miles east of Indianapolis, but authorities were never able to find out who she was or where she came from. Recently, a research team with the DNA Doe Project was finally able to determine her identity and give some closure to her family. Authorities say they will continue to search for her killer.

For the third time in less than a year, the IU chapter of Delta Upsilon has been suspended for hazing and endangering others. The fraternity was placed on cease and desist twice. Once in March and once last fall. Prior to its suspension, Delta Upsilon faced disciplinary probation five times since 2019.

If you’re still searching for a Christmas gift for the kids on your list, the Indianapolis Colts might be able to help. They are currently selling two Build-A-Bear plush toys that look just like the Colt’s mascot Blue. One features Blue with a white jersey, a green mohawk and tail. The other is a tie-dyed version of Blue wearing, a blue jersey and sporting a pink mohawk and tail.

A small town in Daviess County hosts one of the best Christmas light displays in the state. Eastside Park in Washington attracts thousands of visitors every year from across Indiana and around the Midwest. The parks department spends weeks getting the park ready for holiday visitors and there are new additions this year. The lights are on display every evening from 7:00. to 11:00 and will be through January 2nd. There is no charge to view the lights and you can drive thru as often as you like. It is definitely worth the drive down to Washington to see it.