WGCL NEWS — Debates on MCCSC Schedule Change Put On Hold

By Diane Daily

The MCCSC school board has decided to put a highly debated schedule change on hold, for now. The decision was made during this week’s school board meeting, which brought a large crowd of parents, teachers and students. Under the proposed policy, four high school would operate on a common schedule , and classes would be shorter. The change was to have gone into effect next year but was delayed until at least another year. Supporters of the schedule change say it will bring equity to MCCSC high school students. But opponents believe the decision was made too quickly, and the reduction in the length of classes would be of little benefit to students or teachers.

An Ohio woman who allegedly scammed thousands of dollars from two Indiana credit unions has been arrested after leading police on a lengthy high-speed chase. Employees at the Bloomington branch of the Crane Federal Credit Union reported the fraudulent activity to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. The woman had presented what appeared to be a fake driver’s license. Officers arrived at the scene and followed the suspect’s car to the Monroe-Morgan county line. During the chase, the woman was speeding and driving erratically. Morgan County officers then picked up the chase and the suspect was later apprehended and booked into the Monroe County jail.

Finally today, the newest roller coaster at Holiday World is one step closer to being completed. The track has arrived at Holiday World for the coaster called Good Gravy. It will open to the public next May in the Thanksgiving section of the park. The coaster is described as a family boomerang, the first of its kind to open in North America at a cost of $10 million.