WGCL NEWS — Daylight Savings Time Begins This Monday

By Diane Daily

On Sunday, we’ll move our clocks ahead by an hour, that means we’ll lose an hour of sleep. Some Hoosier health experts have found not getting enough sleep can negatively affect our health, increasing our chances of heart disease, mood disorders and even learning issues. On average, adults need seven to nine hours of sleep every night to stay healthy mentally and physically.

A bill that would help ease the current teacher shortage in Indiana is being discussed at the Statehouse. House Bill 15-28 would provide scholarships to Hoosiers in other careers who decide to start teaching. Currently there are over 14-hundred teaching positions listed on Indiana’s online education job board. While many schools in the state are struggling to find qualified teachers, the need is especially great in Indiana’s rural areas.

The League of Women Voters will hold its third update on the current session of the Indiana General Assembly tomorrow State legislators representing Monroe and Brown Counties will discuss their work at the Statehouse during the Zoom meeting. The two-hour meeting will start at 9:30 tomorrow morning. State Senators Eric Koch and Shelli Yoder have invited to attend as well as State Representatives Dave Hall, Bob Heaton, Peggy Mayfield and Matt Pierce.

This is the last weekend to attend a performance of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” at the Ted Jones Playhouse in Bloomington. The play is a production of the Monroe County Community Theatre. Showtime night and tomorrow night is at 7:30. There will also be a performance at 2:00 tomorrow afternoon.