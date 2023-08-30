WGCL NEWS — Daviess County Reports A West Boggs Lake Drowning

By Diane Daily

There has been another drowning in southern Indiana. Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body floating in West Boggs Lake Monday afternoon. Authorities say 77-year-old Jerry Shadle had apparently gone to the lake to go fishing but he fell into the water and didn’t resurface. An autopsy is being conducted to determine his cause of death. The sheriff’s department received assistance at the scene from Indiana Conservation Officers, neighboring fire departments and the Daviess County Hospital Ambulance Service.

The U.S. Department of Justice will provide additional support for victims of sexual assault in all 50 states. Indiana will receive almost $1 million in grant funding to increase resources for sexual assault victims. According to a report by Indiana Public Media, the grant is part of the more than 50 million dollars that will be awarded nationwide from the Office of Violence Against Women.

In consumer news, the nation’s economists are keeping a close eye on this year’s holiday shopping season. Most business experts say they are cautiously optimistic that sales be better than last year as shoppers go online and hit brick and motor stores looking for good deals on gift items. A few national chains have already started advertising holiday themed merchandise. And it won’t be long until we find out what the hottest toys will be this Christmas.

Finally today, the Red Cross Blood Mobile will be at the First Presbyterian Church 221 East 6th street from 2:00 until 7pm tomorrow. All blood types are needed. There are still a few appointment availabilities. You can find out more on the Monroe County Red Cross website.