WGCL NEWS — Dangerous Illegal Drug Has Been Reported in Indiana

By Diane Daily

An illegal drug that is said to be more dangerous than fentanyl has been reported in Indiana. According to a report by WISH TV, “Pyro” is a light blue pill with dark blue dots. It looks like an oxycodone pill, with an “m” on one side and “30” on the other. Police officers say the drug is up to 15-hundred times more powerful than morphine. They are urging you to call police if you think you have seen or been given the drug.

Jackson County authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run incident that killed a father and seriously injured his daughter. It happened in Seymour Friday night. Eyewitnesses say a dark colored car struck the pair and then left the scene without stopping. Both victims were taken to the hospital. The father died a short time later.

At the Indiana statehouse. Legislators are considering a bill that would help improve the mental health of first responders. Under House Bill 13-21, first responders would be required to receive education on mental health and wellness. Supporters say the bill is designed is to keep first responders healthy and better prepare them to handle the many difficult emergencies they face.

Turning to Consumer News, a popular baby formula is being recalled because of possible bacterial contamination. Perrigo Company says the voluntary recall covers specific lots of Gerber Good Start Sooth-Pro Powdered Infant Formula. The formula was made at the company’s Wisconsin facility, between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18. Customers can request a refund by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center at 1-800-777-7690.

A property described as “one of Indiana’s most scenic and serene estates” will be auctioned off next month. Located along the Bischoff Reservoir in Batesville, the 2-story house sits on 15 acres of land. It has 5 bedrooms, 6 patios, plus a heated pool, wine cellar, state of the art theater room, greenhouse and its own boat dock. The auction is scheduled for April 15.