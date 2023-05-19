WGCL NEWS — Continuance Granted in Kline Case

By Diane Daily

A continuance has been granted in the Kegan Kline case. Defense attorneys say there is evidence that Kline has not seen, and it may change his plea. They have until next Friday to withdraw the guilty plea. In March, he pleaded guilty to 25 charges including child pornography, child exploitation, and obstruction of justice. According to a report on Fox 59, Kline has also been suspected being involved in the 2017 murders of Liberty German and Abby Williams. That’s after investigators learned of his history of meeting young girls online.

Work continues on 17th Street Multiuse Path from Monroe to Walnut in Bloomington. The street will be resurfaced, and the existing traffic signal at the intersection of 17th St and Madison will be replaced. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Next week, traffic will be shifted from the southern side of 17th Street to the northern side to accommodate the installation of curb ramps. The intersection of 17th and Kinser Pike will be closed to through traffic from May 30th to July 14th.

In economic news, some people are calling it the “Great Resignation.” More workers are quitting their jobs this spring and looking for new employment. Experts say job applicants have a lot of leverage right now as some of the country’s top companies are offering new hire incentives. According to a study by Wallethub, Louisiana has the highest job resignation rate in the country. Indiana placed 19th and Massachusetts has the least resignations.

Motorsports continues to be big business in Indiana and not just during the month of May. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing recently opened its $20 million headquarters in Zionsville. In December, Andretti Autosport broke ground on a million dollar motorsports headquarters in Fishers. And now McLaren Racing plans to invest more than $25 million to build a new Indycar facility in Whitestown.

Finally today, Wildcare Incorporated is hosting a Spring event at Butler Winery tomorrow. The festivities will include animal encounters, food, live music and a silent auction. This is a family-friendly event and will run from 6 to 9 tomorrow night. Tickets are available at the door.