WGCL NEWS — City of Bloomington and The Mill Starting New Partnership

By Diane Daily

The City of Bloomington and The Mill have formalized a new partnership they hope will expand the local economy, attract cutting-edge companies, and create high-paying jobs. The first priorities will be establishing an executive director position for the Trades District and Technology Center, finalizing the plans for the Tech Center, overseeing its construction, recruiting tenants, and building collaborations and furthering partnerships with the City, IU, the Bloomington Economic Development Corporation and the private sector.

Ivy Tech Bloomington will fund six spring semester projects thanks to a grant from Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy, Circle of Ivy. In all, Circle of Ivy awarded more than $263-thousand dollars for 84 projects at Ivy Tech campuses around the state. The philanthropic group raises funds to break down barriers to higher education for Ivy Tech students. Since its inception seven years ago, Circle of Ivy has grown to more than a thousand members and has raised more than $1 million.

In other news, on this Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for pictures of the state’s documented historical sites.The DNR’s annual Preservation Photo Contest encourages photographers of any age and skill level to submit a picture. Images can be black & white or color and should have been taken within the last two years. The monuments need to be at least 50 years old to be considered. The deadline to submit an entry is April 7th.

Community Kitchen of Monroe County continues to serve free meals six nights a week. They also operate the Community Kitchen Express and have a food truck in Ellettsville. Right now, the Kitchen needs canned tuna and chicken, peanut butter, instant oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, soups, beans and rice. Organizers say every donation makes difference.