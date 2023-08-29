WGCL NEWS — City Council to Hear Bloomington’s Proposed Budget

By Diane Daily

The City of Bloomington’s proposed budget for next year is being presented to members of the City Council this week. The $249 million budget includes $229 million in funding for City of Bloomington Departments, Bloomington Transit, the Bloomington Housing Authority and City Utilities. Mayor Hamilton says the provisions included in next year’s budget will keep Bloomington on its course as a leader in the Midwest. The mayor believes it is important for city be a community of increased equity and inclusion, climate action, housing security and quality of life.

The IU Board of Trustees has voted to fund a proposed university housing project at the site of the former Poplars Building in Bloomington. Indiana Public Media is reporting the 6-story project will add close to 15-hundreds beds for graduate students. The costs for the units will be based on the number of bedrooms. The housing project will offer furnished studio, one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments. IU has owned the Poplars Building for more than 50 years. University Trustees approved the building’s demolition in 2021.

The Indiana Department of Health has confirmed its first case of West Nile virus in 2023. The patient lives in Johnson County. Earlier this year, health officials found the virus was present in mosquitos in 60 Indiana counties. The virus can only be transmitted through mosquito bites.

Legionnaires disease has been reported at two popular hotels in Las Vegas. Two guests who stayed at Caesars Palace and another who stayed at The Orleans Hotel & Casino were diagnosed with the illness. The Caesars Palace customers had stayed at the hotel for seven months. There is no word on the length of stay for the traveler who stayed at The Orleans. Legionnaires’ disease got its name in 1976 after an outbreak of pneumonia affected nearly 200 people who were attending an American Legion Convention in Philadelphia. 29 people died from the outbreak.