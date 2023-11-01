WGCL NEWS — Child Identity Theft Is Rising In Indiana

By Diane Daily

The Indiana Attorney General’s office is warning Hoosiers that child identity theft is on the increase. More than a million children have their identities stolen every year. According to Attorney General Todd Rokita, scammers often use a child’s Social Security number, name and address, or date of birth to apply for things like health care coverage and nutrition assistance. The information can also be used to open a bank account, apply for a loan, get a credit card, or even rent a place to live. Officials say parents should be careful with their child’s personal information. Find out why the info is needed and how it will be protected.

More than 30 years after he was killed in the line of duty, a Hoosier soldier has been honored with a special ceremony. Jeffrey David Reel was born and raised in Knox County. From a young age, he expressed an interest in serving his country. He enlisted and was eventually promoted from Private to Specialist. But on the day of his promotion, Reel was killed in combat. The Knox County Department of Veteran Affairs arranged a promotion ceremony that took place this past weekend. Reel’s parents have passed away but several members of his family were able to attend.

Airbnb is using AI to try and crack down on their rentals being used for out of control parties. An AI-driven anti-party system is being utilized to reduce the risk of unauthorized parties that have long been a problem for the company. The technology looks at hundreds of different identifiers that could indicate a higher risk of the renter hosting a party. These factors include length of trip, distance of listing, and if the booking is “last-minute.”

John Mellencamp has added another Indiana show to his “Live and In Person 2023″ Tour. Mellencamp will be in concert at Ball State on March 22nd. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday morning at 10:00.