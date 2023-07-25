WGCL NEWS — Charges Pending Following Stolen Car Incident

By Diane Daily

Criminal charges are pending following a fatal southern Indiana accident involving a stolen car. An 88-year-old Knox County man was killed on Friday when his car was hit by a speeding pickup truck being pursued by the Indiana State Police. The Dodge Dakota had been stolen by a 16-year-old in Terre Haute who led police on a multi county chase along U.S. 41. The truck failed to negotiate a turn and struck the victim’s car which was stopped at an intersection in Oaktown. Authorities say there were two passengers in the truck. One sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a regional hospital.

The town of Sullivan has adopted Indiana’s curfew law. According to published reports, the decision came after an increase in vandalism this summer. Under the curfew, children who are 15 to 17 need to remain inside between 1:00 and 5:00 am on Saturdays and Sundays. During the week, they have to be indoors between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. The curfew for children under the age of 15 starts at 11:00 each evening and lasts until 5 a.m. Most of the vandalism incidents involve damaging cars and breaking into abandoned buildings.

In Consumer News, Trader Joe’s has recalled two of its cookie products after discovering they might contain rocks. The affected products are Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell-by date between Oct. 19 and 21, and its Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates from Oct. 17 through 21. Anyone who purchased one of the products is entitled to a full refund.

A new restaurant has opened in Bloomington. The new Pizza X location on East Third Street will streamline its delivery service by drawing its delivery area from four of its other stories. According to a report in the IDS, the restaurant’s e-bike delivery service is aimed at greater environmental sustainability.