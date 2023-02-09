WGCL NEWS — Caveat Emptor will Re-open with New Owners

By Diane Daily

Bloomington’s oldest bookstore has a new owner. Caveat Emptor at 112 N. Walnut Street will re-open next month after being purchased by Jared and Dayna Thompson. The store has been a fixture on the Bloomington Square since it opened in 1971, serving generations of families, IU students and, through its online sales, book lovers around the world. The Thompsons have deep roots in the community as the owners of The Comedy Attic.

There is a word today that the Bed, Bath and Beyond store in Bloomington is one of five Indiana stores that will be closing. The other locations are in Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso. The New Jersey-based retailer hasn’t said when the closings will take place. In a news release, company officials said yesterday they hope to eventually have a total of 360 Bed Bath & Beyond around the country.

Hoosiers have gotten used to utility rate increases, but Duke Energy is asking for decrease. According to published reports, the electric company filed a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission last month. Under the application Duke residential customers would see a 15.9% decrease in rates and commercial customers would get a 12.9% adjustment. If approved, the lower rates will be in effect from March until June.

General Motors has issued a recall for two of its luxury brands. The recall involves the 2023 GMC Acadia and Cadillac X-T-5 due to a problem with the right half-shaft assemblies. GM will notify owners of the affected vehicles and give them information on making an appointment with their dealer. Owners can also reach out to Cadillac with any questions or concerns.