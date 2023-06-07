WGCL NEWS — Catalent May Not Receive Tax Abatement

By Diane Daily

There is more disappointing news following the recent job cuts at Catalent. Indiana Public Media is reporting the pharmaceutical manufacturer may not receive the abatements that were granted by the City last year. That’s because Catalent reportedly doesn’t meet the required threshold for job increases. A $350 million capital investment remains in place.

Starting Friday, Bloomington will have a second public library. The Southwest Branch of the Monroe County Public Library at 8-90 West Gordon Pike has been designed with enhanced accessibility, several conference rooms, a large collaboration space, outdoor seating and an amphitheater. An open house is scheduled from 2:00 until 7:00 Friday. There will be tours of the library, food, live music and special food demonstrations.

For the third time, the League of American Bicyclists has recognized Bloomington for its efforts to build safer streets and provide easier access for bicycling. The award recognizes the City for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

Teachers Credit Union has a new name. The largest credit union in Indiana is now Everwise Credit Union. Executives say the name change was needed to grow beyond its original educator roots. A new Everwise logo will be unveiled later this month.

A new 800 room hotel has just been approved for downtown Indianapolis. The 40 story Signia by Hilton Hotels will be linked to the Indiana Convention Center. The Indianapolis City-County Council approved the plan earlier this week.

Finally today, a new survey has determined the most popular dog names in the Hoosier state. Bella tops the list, followed by Luna, Max, Charlie, Lucy, Daisy, Cooper, Bailey, Milo and Buddy.