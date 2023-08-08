WGCL NEWS — Candle Source of Apartment Fire

By Diane Daily

Investigators say a burning candle caused a fire that damaged several units in the Kinser Flats Apartment Building this past weekend. Bloomington Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 3:00 Sunday afternoon and stayed for about two hours. Fire damage was confined to just one unit but water damage was reported in seven other apartments. Representatives from the American Red Cross helped displaced residents find available housing.

It looks like Monroe County might have a new millionaire. Someone bought the winning 1-million dollar ticket for last Saturday’s Hoosier Lottery drawing at the Circle S Food Mart on State Road 46 West in Bloomington. The ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball. So far, the owner of the lucky ticket hasn’t been identified.

The annual table-top gaming convention, Gen Con plans to stay in Indianapolis for a few more years. Organizers have extended their contact through 20-30, according to a spokesperson for the Indiana Convention Center. It has been held in Indy since 2003. More than 70-thousand people attended this year’s convention.

Tyson Foods Inc. is closing an Indiana chicken processing plant and three other facilities to try and lower costs. Tyson closed its corporate offices in Chicago and South Dakota late last year and consolidated its workforce in Arkansas.

Finally, the Bloomington Community Orchard is hosting a Harvest Picnic tomorrow. The public event will feature fresh ripe fruits from local farmers, including blackberries, blueberries and raspberries. There will also be shortcakes and whipped cream. If you’re planning to go, be sure to bring your own plates and utensils. You can also bring other food and drinks. The event is part of the orchard’s weekly Work & Learn Day, which starts at 5:00. The picnic will take place at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to come for the entire event or just attend the picnic.