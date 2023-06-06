WGCL NEWS — Bodies of Two Teenage Boys Recovered from White River

By Diane Daily

After an extensive search, the bodies of two teenage boys who were swept away over the weekend while swimming in the White River have been recovered. According to published reports, state conservation officers found the bodies of the 16-year-old just west of the Lawrence County line. The teens had vanished Saturday evening while swimming in an area of the river about 25 miles southwest of Bloomington. One of the bodies was found Sunday a few hundred yards downstream from where the teens were last seen, and the other body was found about a mile downstream.

The average price for gas across Indiana is $3.48 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That’s down seven cents from this time last week. But it looks like the price cut be temporary. Experts say OPEC has cut oil production, which means prices are likely to go up in the coming weeks. The cheapest gas in the state is in Northern Indiana. Residents of Granger and Elkhart are paying 3-dollars and three cents a gallon right now.

The state of Indiana will receive a substantial amount of money to reduce train accidents and blocked railroad crossings. The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding over $21 million in Grant Program funding for new five projects. Nationally, 63 projects are getting money across 32 states.

Comedian Matt Rife is bringing his World Tour to the Hoosier state. Rife will perform at the Murat Theater in Indianapolis on October 15th and you can catch his show at the IU Auditorium Valentine’s Day, 2024. Presale tickets are available starting today. General admission tickets go on sale this Friday. The 26-year-old will tape his third stand-up comedy special this fall.

Finally, in Consumer news the month of June is said to be one of the best times to go bargain hunting. Retails experts say there are usually lots of decent deals around Father’s Day and some big-ticket items may be on sale after the graduation rush is over.