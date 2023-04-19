WGCL NEWS — Bodies of Missing IU Students Found

By Diane Daily

It was not the outcome that anyone wanted, but the bodies of two IU students who had been missing since Saturday were found late yesterday morning near the Paynetown Marina. Indiana Conservation Officers used scuba divers, sonar equipment and remote operated vehicles to search the area where the men were last seen. High winds and rough water had sometimes hampered their efforts. The students, who were enrolled in the Kelley School of Business, had gone with friends to Monroe Lake. The group rented a pontoon boat and later went swimming. The two men went into the water but didn’t resurface. Their friends tried to help but were unsuccessful.

Wininger Construction of Bloomington has been awarded a $900-thousand Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative Grant for water and sewer work at a home development project in Greene County. The planned Westcott neighborhood is close to the Crane Technology Park and will include 120 new homes.

Four new speed bumps and two speed bump signs are being installed on East Maxwell Lane between Henderson Street and Woodlawn Avenue. The new speed bumps are a result of a process called the Resident-Led Traffic Calming Program which was started three years ago by the City. The Planning and Transportation Department had received reports from residents in the area that cars on East Maxwell were traveling at a higher rate of speed than anticipated. The speed bumps will slow the vehicles down and will also make bicyclists on the street easier to see.

A report of a bear at Holiday World this week has turned out to be a hoax. DNR officials say the picture of the bear, reportedly taken by an overnight security guard at the amusement park, was actually a photo of a black bear in Oregon. The security guard said he spotted the bear around 2:45 Tuesday morning and authorities at first believed it was a credible sighting. They have since determined it was not.