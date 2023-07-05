WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Stress Levels Highest In State

By Diane Daily

It may come as a surprise to the people who live here, but a new study has found that Bloomington is the most “stressed” out city in Indiana. Stress levels were measured in several ways including the unemployment rate, income-to-home price ratio and the number of uninsured residents. Last month, the New York Times released its list of the 20 cities with the most stressed residents in the country. Detroit topped the list, followed by New York, Memphis, Newark and Houston.

This year’s Monroe County Fair is in full swing. It’s Kids Day at the fair with two armbands selling for the price of one. A small 4-H animal auction is set for 7:00 this evening on the Free Stage.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources needs volunteers to help operate its State Fair Fishin’ Pond. The attraction gives kids and young teens a chance to try their luck at catching a fish in the concrete pond on the northwest side of the fairgrounds. The State Fair runs from July 28th to August 20th.

The City of Bloomington’s Commission on the Status of Women will host a Women’s Market at City Hall on August 26th. The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Commission. The market will showcase women-owned businesses, female artisans, and women’s health organizations, with vendor booths throughout City Hall. Local businesses, non-profits, and areas artists are invited to register for a vendor booth space. You can do that online at the City of Bloomington website. The deadline to register is August 7th.

In Consumer news, Christmas Tree Shops is expected to start liquidating all its stores in the U.S.

The retail chain is known for offering a variety of home decor goods as well as seasonal and holiday decorations.

Currently there are 82 stores in 20 states including two in Indiana.