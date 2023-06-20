WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Police Respond to Attempted Murder

By Diane Daily

Bloomington Police were called to the scene of what turned out to be an attempted murder on Friday night. The incident happened around 10:00 in the 100 Block of East Willow Court. According to the police report, 47-year-old Quentin Farmer, Sr. and another man were arguing in a driveway when Farmer fired several shots and then left the scene. The 34-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. An arrest warrant was issued for Farmer and he was apprehended Saturday evening. He’s facing a total of three felony charges.

For generations, cemeteries have been seen as a place of respect and reflection. Unfortunately, they are not immune to petty crimes. A Gosport man has been arrested after authorities say he went on a theft spree in several cemeteries around Monroe County. Indiana State Police believe 55-year-old Glen Cochran stole Memorial Day related items from multiple cemeteries. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with Theft and Cemetery Mischief.

The official portrait of former IU president Michael McRobbie is now on display at Franklin Hall. McRobbie became the university’s first vice-president for Information Technology in 1997. Ten years later, he was named the 18th president of the University. In 2021, he retired from the presidency and was named chancellor at IU.

The Indiana Natural Resources Foundation is offering students a chance to enjoy a unique outdoor experience this summer. Bur applications for the “Discover the Outdoors” field trip grant program have to be submitted by the end this month. The program provides students with hands-on outdoor learning experiences at an Indiana state park property. Field trips can engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forests, wildlife, or natural habitats and their conservation, or about Indiana’s history and cultural resources

Finally today, Rod Stewart is planning to leave his rock and roll roots behind to concentrate on swing music. In a BBC interview, the 78-year-old Stewart said he has no plan to retire, but he’s looking forward to doing something a little different with his music. He will continue touring and still has his residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.