WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Murder Victim Identified

By Diane Daily

The murder victim found last week near the Wheeler Mission has been identified. The Monroe County Coroner’s says the victim, 31-year-old Shaquille Phillips didn’t have any form of id when his body was found and it took some time to determine his identity. Phillips was originally from the Chicago area and had reportedly been in Bloomington for less than a year. 42-year-old Craig Pearson has been arrested for the murder, and police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor statistics there was a slight increase in filings for unemployment benefits in Indiana last week. This comes after a national decrease in unemployment numbers during the last few months.

Quaker Oats has recalled more than two dozen types of granola bars and cereals because of possible salmonella contamination. The products include Quaker Chewy Bars, Puffed Granola Cereal and Simply Grain Cereal. There are also a couple of Frito Lay items that are part of the recall. You can get a complete list of the recalled products by calling the Quaker Oats customer service line at 800-492-9322.

There are more than 100 new Made for TV Christmas movies this year. With most of them premiering on Hallmark, Lifetime, Own, BET and The Great American Family Channel. Many of them follow the familiar storyline of romance during the holidays, usually during an unexpected encounter when somebody goes home for Christmas. The new batch of holiday movies actually started airing in October and they will be on the schedule through the end of this month.