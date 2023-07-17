WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Man Charged After Shooting

By Diane Daily

A Bloomington man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting this weekend on the city’s north side. The incident happened Saturday afternoon outside a Subway restaurant. 22-year-old Sean Rivers was an employee at the restaurant and according to eyewitnesses had gotten into an argument with someone in the shop over a parking issue. When the man left the restaurant, Rivers reportedly followed him outside and shot him, then left the scene. The 51-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent multiple emergency surgeries. Rivers was arrested a short time later at a local residence and was booked into the Monroe County Jail.

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Indiana this week. She will be stopping in Indianapolis to address a sorority conference. Harris will give remarks at the national conference of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. The conference starts tomorrow and runs through this Saturday.

Conditions have gotten better, but much of Indiana remains under a drought. According to Indiana Public Media, the improvement in some areas is due to the 3 inches of rainfall that fell in the past few days. 81 percent of Indiana is still said to be ‘abnormally dry,’ with 19 percent in a ‘severe drought.’ If the drought continues, it will have wide reaching effects on this year’s crops.

Governor Eric Holcomb is continuing to celebrate his Next Level Agenda on social media. In a tweet this weekend, he said the state has allocated another $10 million for land conservation. The governor believes preserving habitats, protecting wildlife, and enhancing recreation will benefit Hoosiers of all ages.

After evaluating accommodations around the country, Air B and B has determined the Most Hospitable Host in Indiana is in Shipshewana. Hidden Creek, a countryside property, has hundreds of 5-star reviews in the categories of Cleanliness, Check-In, and Communication.