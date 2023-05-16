WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Man Arrested in Department Store

By Diane Daily

There’s been another arrest at a Bloomington department store. This time involving a man with a machete at the local At Home store. Fox 59 is reporting the man, 43-year-old James Barnard, was arrested after he allegedly followed a woman into the store while wielding the weapon. The woman reportedly told police she and Barnard were in the parking lot they got into an argument. Police had hoped to view surveillance video of the incident, but store officials said there were no cameras covering that section of the property. After his arrest, Barnard was booked into the Monroe County Correctional Center.

Gas prices have gone up again in Indiana. The average price for a gallon of gas around the state is now 3-dollars and 60 cents. per gallon. That’s up nearly 20 cents from this time last week. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in the state is in Veedersburg at 2-95. The most expensive is in Rolling Prairie where they’re paying 4-dollars and 9 cents a gallon.

The Department of Natural Resources is working to reopen damaged trails and facilities in McCormick’s Creek State Park. More than a thousand trees were either downed or damaged in the park during the March 31st tornado that struck the campground area and killed two campers. Over five hundred people have volunteered to help with the recovery but Indiana State Parks Deputy Director Ginger Murphy says hanging branches in the area are creating conditions too dangerous to bring in volunteers. Other work will need to be down as well including the replacement of campground restrooms and facilities that were damaged in the storm and the patching of roofs on several buildings.

New security measures will be in place for this year’s Indianapolis 500. Officials at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have chosen a new metal detector that will be in place at all of the entrances. They’re set up to detect weapons, even those hidden inside coolers, backpacks and tote bags. Race fans will be scanned by at least one of the metal detectors as they enter the speedway.