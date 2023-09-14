WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Man Arrest In Connection to Fentanyl Death

By Diane Daily

A Bloomington man who authorities believe is connected with a Fentanyl related death in Lawrence County has been arrested. 35-year-old Aaron Reynolds was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police on a warrant for Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death. Authorities had been investigating the death of a woman whose body was found dead in her Bedford home in May. During their investigation, detectives conducted a number of interviews, and reviewed other evidence. They say Reynolds sold the woman a controlled substance that led to her death.

The former Knox County Coroner won’t serve any jail time after being charged earlier this year on felony drug charges. 40-year-old Karen Donovan had been charged with possession of meth. She accepted a plea agreement this week and will be have to complete 80 hours of community service while on probation.

In other news, this year’s Lotus Festival is now just a week away and you can get a preview tonight. The band Making Movies will play Dunn Meadow from 7:00 until 11:00 this evening. The show is being presented by the IMU and the Lotus Education & Arts Foundation.

One of the most popular car shows in the Midwest is taking place in Washington’s Eastside Park this weekend. The 20th Century Car Fest will feature hundreds of antique cars this year. Dozens of those cars will be part of Saturday night’s Cruiz-in, with fans lined up along city streets to admire the vintage autos. Admission to the Car Fest is free.