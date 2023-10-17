WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Entering Freeze Season

By Diane Daily

Bloomington has officially entered the freeze season. According to the National Weather Service, Bloomington and much of the surrounding area could have temperatures below 36 degrees at any time now. In recent years, 2016 had the most mild fall temperatures. We didn’t get into freezing temps that year until early November.

The public is invited to a special meeting of the Bloomington Common Council on Thursday. Council members will talk with a representative with Mental Health America of Indiana to discuss Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support Program. The meeting will start at noon in the Council Conference Room at the Monroe County Court House and should last about 90 minutes.

An Indiana State Police K-9 officer helped get a criminal off the streets. It happened in Muncie when a trooper tried to pull over a Chevy Camaro. The driver sped away but eventually got stuck in a family’s yard. The suspect got out of the car and ran off, but K-9 Officer Yanna caught up with him and tackled him to the ground. The 31-year-old suspect was arrested on several charges including reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Spring Mill State Park is getting into the spirit of the season. On Saturday, visitors can build a scarecrow and carve a pumpkin to put in the Haunted Village. There will also be other activities through midafternoon. AT 3:30, there will be a costume parade at the campground. Well-behaved pets are welcome too but they do need to be on a leash.