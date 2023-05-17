WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Announces Funding to Reduce Neighborhood Violence

By Diane Daily

The City of Bloomington has announced funding to reduce local neighborhood violence. The new Community-Based Violence Reduction Grants program is an evidence-based violence prevention initiative. The funding will be administered by the City’s Community and Family Resources Department. Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, neighborhood associations, resident councils, and faith-based communities. Organizations can apply for up to 25-thousand dollars in grants. Complete information on the grant program can be found on the City of Bloomington website. The deadline to apply is June 15.

Despite all the excitement and tradition associated with the Indianapolis 500, there is also a criminal element at the event. A growing problem at the race and other large sporting event around the country is the presence of victims of human trafficking. Their captors will market their services in exchange for money. Many of the victims are young teens and may show signs of physical abuse. They often appear fearful or submissive and are not allowed to talk to strangers by themselves. If you see this type of behavior, you should contact the Indianapolis Police Department.

In Consumer News, General Motors has recalled nearly a million crossover vehicles for a potentially life-threatening airbag defect. The recall affects Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia models that were manufactured between 2014 and 2017. GM dealers have been notified of the issue. Owners will be contacted next month.

City of Bloomington Utilities crews are repairing a broken valve at Morningside & Meadowbrook in the Park Ridge addition. A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued for 40 addresses, including Yorktown Courts, until noon tomorrow.

John Mellencamp’s new album, Orpheus Descending, is set to be released on June 2nd. He’s currently on tour and has a couple of Indiana dates coming up. He’ll be at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend on June 23 and 24.