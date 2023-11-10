WGCL NEWS — Bill Proposed To Restrict Legacy Admission To Universities

By Diane Daily

It isn’t done at Indiana University, but it does happen at other colleges in the country. Indiana Senator Todd Young has co-sponsored a bill that would restrict American colleges and universities from giving admission priority to prospective students who are related to alumni or donors. The bill would amend the Higher Education Act to prevent accredited private and public universities from using what’s known as a legacy admission. In Indiana, several private schools including Notre Dame, DePauw and Wabash College favor applicants with relatives who are alumni.

The Indiana DNR is inviting all veterans and active-duty military personnel to visit any of our state parks, reservoir properties and state forest recreational areas at no charge this Veteran’s Day. Veterans and military personnel just need to let the gate attendant know that they are either a veteran or serving and on active duty. The offer extends to everyone who is in the car. The free admission is being all day offered tomorrow.

It is never too early to get into the Christmas holiday spirit, especially when it comes to helping others. Through the end of this month, Menards is collecting new, unwrapped toys for local children who otherwise might not have many presents to open this year. The toy drop box will be set up near the exit door at the store.

Finally on this Friday, Alanis Morissette will be on tour next summer with 31 shows in North America. Ruoff Music Center will host one of the shows on July 27th. The tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ in June and will wrap up in Inglewood, CA in August. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are scheduled as the opening band.