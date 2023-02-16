WGCL NEWS — Bill Decriminalizing Marijuana Not Considered at Statehouse

By Diane Daily

A bill to decriminalize the use of marijuana in Indiana will not be considered at the Statehouse during the current legislative session. Under House Bill 12-97, possession of two ounces or less of marijuana would not be a crime. Late yesterday afternoon, State Representative Wendy McNamara, the House courts and criminal code committee chairwoman, said lawmakers will not vote on the legislation this year. Indiana is one of 13 states that haven’t legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use.

In other news from the Statehouse, being chosen for jury duty would pay more under a bill that’s still being considered by the General Assembly. That bill, House Bill 14-66 passed unanimously earlier this week and will now be discussed in the Senate. Under the proposed legislation, Hoosiers would receive $80 per day for the first five days of a trial. That’s double the amount they had been receiving. The rate would go up to $90 a day on the sixth day of jury duty. There hasn’t been an increase in jury-duty pay for more than two decades. Supporters of the bill are hopeful the higher pay will encourage Indiana residents to be more willing to serve on a jury.

In Vincennes, the Daughters of the American Revolution have asked the City Council and members of the Board of Works for permission to hang banners honoring the City’s veterans. But the request has been put for hold, for now, while officials discuss how to legally hang the banners. They also want to consider if the move would set a bad precedent.

The new City Hall in downtown Sullivan is now open to the public. The building at 110 North Main Street is home to the city’s governmental offices and city council chambers. There’s also a drive-through option for paying utility bills. The building also contains a fitness area to help promote health and wellness for Sullivan city employees and their families. A dedication ceremony and open house are being planned.