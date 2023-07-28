WGCL NEWS — Be Prepared In The Heat

By Diane Daily

When it’s this hot, we all need take some extra precautions to avoid heat exhaustion. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, but health experts say more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the U.S. It’s important to drink more water than usual and stay in air-conditioned buildings, when possible. If there is no air conditioning in your home, the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency is providing Cooling Stations at nine area fire stations. You can also stop by the Monroe County YMCA on South Highland Avenue during regular business hours to cool off. Check on friends and neighbors who might be struggling with the heat and humidity. Never leave children or pets in cars, even if you’re only going to be gone for a few minutes. And remember your outdoor pets are going to need more water this weekend.

The Bloomington Urban Enterprise Association (BUEA) has announced three grant programs to support small business owners in the Enterprise Zone. A scholarship program will also be available to area residents. The Small Business Safety & Security Grant, the Business Building Improvement Grant, and the Accessibility Modification Grant will offer a total of $55-thousand in funds to enhance safety, security, and accessibility in the community. The Economic Independence Scholarship will give residents the opportunity to attend post-secondary classes to enhance their skills. The BUEA will cover two courses, including textbooks.

A famous Indiana actor is being remembered for more than just his film career. James Dean will soon be inducted into the Grant County Sports Hall of Fame. The Fairmont native ran track and played baseball and basketball in high school. He was said to be very good at all three. The induction ceremony is set for next Sunday at the Grant County Family YMCA in Marion. That’s where he played his last basketball game when he was in high school.

Finally today, lots of fun stuff will be going on tonight at Swichyard Park. The City of Bloomington Parks Department is hosting what they’re calling the Ultimate Adult Playground event with nostalgic games, a photo booth and a chance to climb the IU Outdoor Adventures Rock Walk. There will also be plenty of music with songs from the 80’s and 90’s. The event will run from 6:00 until 9:00 this evening.