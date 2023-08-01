WGCL NEWS — Back To School Shoppers Spending Record Amounts

By Diane Daily

Across the country, parents are spending more money on back-to-school shopping this year. The National Retail Federation says shoppers could spend record amounts getting their kids ready for fall semester. Parents are expected to spend, on average, $661 per child in grades K through 12. Back-to-school items were priced, on average, 15% higher than a year ago. Among the supplies that have seen a big jump in price, backpacks, notebooks, folders, scotch tape and lunch boxes. American shoppers are said to be relying on back-to-school sales to save some money. They are also doing comparative shopping online and buying more store brand and generic products.

Tomorrow is the first day of school for MCCSC students. Richard Bean Blossom students head back to class next Wednesday.

The Owen County’s Sherrif’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who had been reported missing this weekend. 26-year-old Shelby Melton, was last seen Saturday morning driving her blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic. Melton’s car was found in a ravine Sunday evening and her body was inside the vehicle. No other details have been released at this time.

In other news, the City of Bloomington’s Street Division crews are paving North Rogers Street from West Kirkwood Ave to North 11th Street this week. Prep work will be done before the resurfacing and they will be restrictions during work hours between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The first full moon in August is taking place this afternoon. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this is a sturgeon moon. That’s the name the first full moon in August was given years ago because most sturgeons are caught this time of the year. The second full moon of the month, also referred to as a blue moon, will take place in four weeks. It will reach its peak on the morning of Wednesday, August 30th. Both full moons this month are supermoons. Supermoons happen four times a year when the moon is closest to the Earth. They often appear a little larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

Finally today, the results of this year’s best looking state police cruiser are in and Indiana came in fourth. In a poll of over one-million-people, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, Florida took top honors.

Kentucky won the contest the last two years in a row. They came in fifth this year. Since Indiana placed in the Top 5, a Hoosier cruiser will be included in the state police cruiser calendar.