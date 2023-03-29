WGCL NEWS — AZ Fugitive Arrested in Southern Indiana

By Diane Daily

An Arizona fugitive has been arrested in southern Indiana after faking his death. Christen Allen Wright was wanted on a felony warrant out of Maricopa County, for sexual misconduct with a minor and two other charges. He tricked his family and police into thinking he died at a hospital. Wright went on the lam and hid out in Sellersburg, but authorities were able to trace his steps. A SWAT team arrested him without incident, now he’s waiting to be extradited back to Arizona.

The Friends of Ernie Pyle has received a 15-thouand dollar grant for the continued development of an Ernie Pyle Veterans Memorial Park in Pyle’s hometown of Dana, Indiana. The development will be directly north of the existing Ernie Pyle World War II Museum. The plan includes a performance pavilion, concessions area, event lawn, a statue of award-winning World War II correspondent. Pyle attended IU Bloomington and was at one time editor of the Indiana Daily Student newspaper. The building on the IU campus that bears his name was once home to the School of Journalism and now serves as the Walter Center for Career Achievement.

As we head into two of the busiest months for spring travel, the Indiana Better Business Bureau is warning us to be careful when using car rental apps. The apps make it possible for customers to rent a car for a few hours, or even a couple of weeks. These apps are becoming quite popular because they offer a cheaper option compared to a traditional rental. Bureau says there are a few things to keep in mind. Always consider the fee you’re being charged, look at insurance policies, and know what kind of car you’re renting. Finally, never make payments with prepaid debit cards or gift cards. Scammers prefer those payment methods because there is nothing you can do to get your money back.

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Grand Opening for a new restaurant today. Chef Lee Rosser’s restaurant, at 338 S. Walnut Street, promises to create memorable culinary experiences for any occasion whether it’s a large workplace luncheon, special night out or one of Chef Lee’s well-known pop-up dinners. The grand opening will include refreshments and tours of the restaurant. The open house is from 4:00 until 6:00 this evening.